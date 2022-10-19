A man has been left with a black eye, a chipped tooth and minor head injuries after being kicked in the head during an alleged assault in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Jersey Police say he was attacked from behind on Bond Street at around 2am on Sunday 16 October.

The victim is said to have just left the Royal Yacht when his attacker tackled him from behind and forced him onto the floor.

Following the attack, the victim walked to West's Centre where he was collected by a friend.

He later went to Jersey's General Hospital to be checked over.

Police are appealing for anyone who has information about the attack to contact them on 01534 612612 or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.