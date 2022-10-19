Medium term employment permits scrapped in Guernsey

Medium term employment permits in Guernsey are being scrapped, to help businesses recruit and retain staff for longer. Those eligible can now be given long term employment permits which last eight years, instead of five - mirroring the UK's system.

Under the new plans, almost all medium term permits jobs will be aligned with the UK's Skilled Worker list, and will therefore be categorised as long term roles instead.

It is to help businesses who are struggling to recruit and retain staff.

People will be able to stay in the island for eight years, and gain the route to permanent residency the long term permit allows.

Officials say there will be some instances where staff need training to develop into a role that will then match the UK list and would then mean they qualify for a long term permit.

During those junior phases, however they may not fit the criteria.

Deputy Rob Prow, President of the Committee for Home Affairs, said: "Our Committee is seeking to reassure the business community as we have become aware of some undue concern being expressed around the removal of MTEPs. The simple truth is the removal of MTEPs will make the recruitment and retention of staff easier, as in the vast majority of cases roles that would have secured an MTEP will now receive a Long Term Employment Permit instead. Our proposals following the Population and Immigration Policy Review will offer more flexibility for businesses trying to find the staff they need, not restrict them."