Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Sports Correspondent Keilan Webster has the first of his 'Ones to Watch' series

Jersey's Shana Dolbel could be a footballing star in the making.

At just 12-years-old, she has all the tricks, flicks and technical talent that could take her to the very top.

And her ability isn't going unnoticed - she had trials at Premier League clubs this summer and is eager to prove she belongs at one of the best clubs.

"The trial at Villa was really good but I feel as though I could've done a lot better," she said.

"I've got high expectations and I want to become the best women's player in the world!"

Shana hopes to follow in the footsteps of Jersey footballer Maya Le Tissier. Credit: ITV Channel Television

Shana grew up playing football in the garden with her brother, and her talent was obvious from an early age.

Her parents, Richard and Susana, said: "She was always kicking a ball around. Even now she does it indoors which can be quite annoying at times!

"She just loves playing at comes down to FB Fields every night to practice.

"During one primary school game she scored nine of the ten goals and she's not even a striker!"

Former Jersey footballer Michael Weir is also helping to coach Shana after he spotted her practicing in the park.

"I've not seen many girls at that age that have the footwork she has! If she continues to put in the work then that'll only continue to get better."

Shana hopes to follow in the footsteps of Guernsey's Maya Le Tissier, who's proof that you can go from the islands to the top of the women's game.

ITV Channel TV's 'Ones To Watch' series will feature an up-and-coming sporting star from the Channel Islands each week.