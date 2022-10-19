Plans to build 153 new homes on the site of the former Planning Department offices on South Hill have been scaled down.

It's after Jersey's Planning Committee threw out the previous proposals over concerns about the size of the development and its impact on the surrounding area.

Under the revised plans, 145 new homes would be created on the site instead.

The previously planned eight-storey tower block has been reduced to six storeys high, while the shorter buildings have also been reduced from six floors to five.

The Jersey Development Company is holding a drop-in event at St Helier's Town Hall for islanders to view the new plans. It's on between 10am and 4pm on Tuesday 1 November.

The developer says the new reduced height of the buildings will allow the complex to better 'nestle within the landscape of the hillside'.

Artist's impression of how the development would look from further away. Credit: Jersey Development Company

An existing listed building on the site is being kept and turned into a new sport or wellness facility, while a nearby children's play area will be refurbished based on designs suggested by local schoolchildren.

Buy-to-let investors will be banned from purchasing the apartments created on the site after States Members supported a proposition from Deputy Sam Mézec.