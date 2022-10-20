Jersey's Chief Minister is 'delighted' with the 'significant progress' her government has made in its first 100 days, but admits she fell short of meeting all her targets. There were 18 priorities to meet by today's self imposed 100 day deadline, all aimed at addressing the immediate concerns of islanders or improving government decision-making, increasing transparency and engagement.

On 1 September, the Chief Minister said the government was on track to achieve 16 of the objectives, with another two in progress.An objective which has not yet been completed is the Our Hospital Review, to 'assess recommendations aimed at delivering a more affordable and appropriate alternative'. The findings will now be available on 1 November, instead of 20 October 2022.

In a statement, Deputy Moore said: "Many of these actions will continue beyond the 100 days and have long-lasting benefits for islanders, bringing us closer to creating a community where everyone can thrive. I would like to reiterate my sincere thanks to all colleagues across Government who have worked so hard to make this possible."

You can watch our full interview with Jersey's Chief Minister at 18:00 tonight (20 October) on ITV Channel.