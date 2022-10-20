Condor Ferries' sailings to and from the Channel Islands will be disrupted during half-term after the Commodore Goodwill was damaged while undergoing an inspection in dry dock.

The ferry operator says the ship's propellor and driveshaft were damaged during its month-long check-up in Spain, meaning it won't be back in service in time for the half-term break.

Condor's other conventional ferry, the Commodore Clipper, will take on the Goodwill's overnight freight sailings.

Additional high-speed ferries are being laid on between the UK and the Channel Islands to transport passengers due to travel on the Clipper.

It means sailing times for the Condor Liberation and Condor Voyager have been adjusted to accommodate the extra passengers.

John Napton, Condor's CEO, said the disruption caused is "infuriating" but the ferry company are "aiming to minimise disruption to everyone".

He added: ''We do not want to make these changes and are aware of the seasonal weather but are keeping Clipper on the nightly schedule to maximise the volume of lifeline freight supplies into the Islands in the mornings."

The Clipper will take over the Goodwill's nightly schedule to maximise the volume of freight supplies into the Islands in the mornings Credit: ITV CHANNEL

Condor says it will be notifying passengers booked to travel on the Clipper in the coming days and transferring them to alternative sailings.

More information on the cancellations can be found on Condor Ferries' website.