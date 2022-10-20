Play Brightcove video

ITV reporter Phil Wellbrook went to find out what the Misogi water ritual is all about...

England Rugby's head coach has revealed what his team will be getting up to during their upcoming training camp in Jersey.

The 36-player squad will meet on 24 October for the five-day camp, ahead of their first game of the Autumn Nation Series - taking place in England on Sunday 6 November against Argentina.

Head coach Eddie Jones said: "In Jersey, we’ll start the week with a Misogi activity where the players will find out about themselves and each other.

"Then we’ll rip into training for the rest of the week, so the team can come together on and off the pitch."

Misogi involves cleansing the body with cold water Credit: ITV CHANNEL

Misogi is a Japanese purification ritual that involves washing the entire body.

Some studies highlight the use of cold water as a way to boost your immune system and release endorphins - it's a common method in rugby training to get into an ice bath to soothe muscles.

This will be the England team's second visit to the island, following a landmark trip in 2021 where they were hosted by Jersey Reds and used the facilities at the Strive high-performance centre.

Eddie said: "We’re very pleased to be going back to Jersey and to a good Championship club in Jersey Reds who are very supportive of us and of the local rugby community.

"We’ve been made to feel very welcome there and look forward to our return."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...