Free period products are being made available for people in Jersey at various locations across the island.

The pilot scheme is being trialled by the government, aiming to fight period poverty and remove the stigma surrounding menstruation.

It was promised as part of the Council of Ministers' 100-Day Plan, with a public consultation opened to get feedback from islanders on what products they want and where they want them once the scheme is launched in full next year.

Islanders have until 25 November 2022 to complete the survey.

Period products will be available from:

Jersey Library (both St Helier and Communicare, St Brelade)

Les Quennevais Sports Centre

Fort Regent Sports Centre

Customer and Local Services at La Motte Street

Jersey students have had access to free products in schools since September, but now this has been extended to everyone who menstruates across Jersey.

The island's Social Security Minister, Deputy Elaine Millar says: "No one should feel embarrassed or feel they are unable to go to school or work because they do not have the period products they need.

“I would encourage Islanders to take part in the consultation so they can have their say and help us to provide the right products, making them accessible in the right locations as part of our full rollout next year.

"I want to make sure we are removing any stigma around periods and normalising this in our community."