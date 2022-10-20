The future of Jersey Wonders in the island is under threat as the cost of ingredients continues to rise.

One baker in Jersey has seen their cost of sunflower oil increase by over 300% since 2020.

Bakers have seen their costs steadily increase as a result of Brexit, the war in Ukraine and problems faced by the farming community.

As farmers face price increases on food to feed their livestock, they are passing those costs onto customers, many of whom use their products to make Jersey Wonders.

Colette Labey, who is also known as the Jersey Wonderer, has been making Jersey Wonders for more than 20 years.

Colette Labey and her family all chip in to making Jersey Wonders. Credit: ITV Channel

She said: "Making Jersey Wonders is a rich tradition and I want to keep it alive.

"I want to continue making Wonders for as long as I can, but I can't help but worry for the future."

Another name which is well known by islanders is Babs Bechelet, who also goes by Wonders by Babs.

Babs has now stopped making and selling her Wonders due to the high production costs.

Sunflower oil is one of the main ingredients used to make Jersey Wonders, but it is one of the ingredients facing the highest cost climb.

In 2020, sunflower oil cost £1.62 per litre, but bakers today pay upwards of £5.31 per litre.

Although several island businesses saw a huge increase in sales during Covid, many of them are now questioning their future as the costs continue to climb.