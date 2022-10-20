Guernsey's Chief Minister speaks out following Liz Truss resignation

Guernsey's Chief Minister, Deputy Peter Ferbrache has offered words of advice to the Conservative party following the resignation of Liz Truss.

Deputy Ferbrache said the Conservative party "needs to get this sorted very quickly as we are in a state of flux."

Liz Truss lasted 44 days as Prime Minister before giving in her resignation this afternoon (20 October).

In a statement at Number 10, Ms Truss announced she was stepping down as leader of the Conservative Party after a tumultuous premiership, the shortest in British history.Deputy Ferbrache continued to say that he hopes a "consensus candidate" comes forward.