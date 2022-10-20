Patients attending appointments at Jersey's General Hospital will be able to park for free on any floor of Patriotic Street car park.

Motorists won't have to pay to use the multi-storey car park as long as they display a blue badge, appointment letter or donor card.

It's one of the changes to hospital parking being brought in to make it easier for patients to park when visiting the General Hospital.

At the same time, the number of disabled parking spaces outside the Gwyneth Huelin Wing of the hospital is being reduced from five to three.

Two of the spaces are being relocated to the ground floor of Patriotic Street over the coming days.

The Health Department says the changes will make it easier for blue badge holders to access the remaining spaces outside the hospital entrance.

Two-hour parking limits are being introduced on the two new disabled spaces in the 'Hospital' side of Patriotic Street car park, along with the three outside the Gwyneth Huelin Wing.

Parking restrictions on the rest of the spaces at Patriotic Street remain unchanged.

In a statement, the department says the changes will make it easier for the 1,500 people who come and go from the General Hospital's Outpatients Department every day:

"The new configuration will make it easier and safer for everyone to use the ramp, which is a popular drop-off point at all times of day, used continually by ambulance transport vehicles, taxis and private cars.

"When using the ramp up to the Outpatients entrance of the hospital, drivers will be encouraged to drop patients off and leave, so that congestion is eased. Porters will remain on hand to assist patients and visitors once they have been dropped off."