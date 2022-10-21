The latest rate of inflation for Jersey will be confirmed today.

The current RPI for the island is 7.9%, but it is likely we will see the figure climb to over 10% to mirror that of the UK.

A jump in inflation in Jersey is likely to reflect the rising cost of living.

The last RPI figure released in June 2022 was the largest twelve month increase since September 1991.

With the cost of living continuing to affect islanders, many are choosing to leave the islands and relocate to cheaper areas.

Schools in Jersey have closed a day early for half term as a result of last year's pay agreement.

Teachers were offered an extra day off each year as part of pay negotiations, but say they'll be asking for an above inflation pay rise soon.

Marina Mauger, from the teaching union NASUWT, said teachers are at a breaking point in Jersey.

She said: "The current situation of staff shortages simply isn't tenable. Teachers say it's too expensive to live and it's impossible for young teachers to see a future here."

Updated figures for Jersey will be released to the public at 10am.

The latest update on inflation in Guernsey will be announced on 25 October 2022.