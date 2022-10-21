Guernsey politicians debate increasing inward migration to ease staffing crisis

Play Brightcove video

Retail is just one sector struggling to recruit. Serena Sandhu reports.

Guernsey's ongoing staffing crisis is in sharp focus this week, as politicians debate changing the immigration policy in a bid to solve the island's workforce problem.

The government review into Guernsey's population and immigration policy, published in September, found that staffing levels in the island could only be maintained by bringing in 300 new residents every year for 30 years.

But there are concerns that plans to bring in this many people to the island will exacerbate the pressure on the affordable housing market.

Guernsey politicians are debating six amendments to the policy this week. On Wednesday, the States voted to reject an amendment to reduce net migration from three hundred to two hundred people per year.

The debate continues today.