Jersey police are appealing for witnesses following an alleged assault in St Helier on Thursday 20 October.

A male and female, known to each other, were involved in an altercation in the Dorset Street area at around 9pm.

Police say a man assaulted a woman by allegedly spitting in her face, before a member of the public in a nearby pub intervened and the man left the area.

He is described as having dark hair and was wearing a black t shirt, black jeans and black/grey Nike trainers. The woman is about 5'7 tall with shoulder length blonde hair, which was partially tied in a top knot.

A 19 year old male was later arrested for domestic common assault but has since been released on bail.

Police are asking for anybody who saw the incident or who has any information to contact them.

You can phone Jersey Police on 01534 612612 or report something anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and Crimestoppers-uk.org.