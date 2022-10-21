Jersey's inflation rate has increased to 10.4% - the highest level in the island for more than 30 years.

This is higher than the UK's inflation rate of 10.1%, and higher than the last RPI figure for Jersey, which stood at 7.9% when it was released in June 2022.

RPI (The All Items Retail Prices) is the main measure of inflation in Jersey. It tracks changes in the price of goods and services purchased by an average household in Jersey each quarter year.

The jump in inflation in Jersey reflects the rising cost of living that continues to affect islanders, with many are choosing to leave the islands and relocate to cheaper areas.

A teaching union in Jersey is now calling for their members to get an above inflation pay rise. Following the publication of the RPI figures today, the union says it will be using those figures to demand a better pay deal.

Marina Mauger, from the teaching union NASUWT, said teachers are at a breaking point in Jersey.

She said: "The current situation of staff shortages simply isn't tenable.

"Teachers say it's too expensive to live and it's impossible for young teachers to see a future here."

The latest update on inflation in Guernsey will be announced on 25 October 2022.

