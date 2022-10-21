People in Jersey are living longer than they were 10 years ago, and two years longer on average than people in England, according to new data released by Jersey's Public Health Department.

The average life expectancy at birth in Jersey was 83.7 years in 2019-2021, two years longer than England's average figure.

Women in Jersey can expect to live on average 3.5 years longer than men, but both figures have gone up over the past 10 years.

Female life expectancy has increased by more than two years since 2009-2011, standing at 85.4 years between 2019-2021.

Male life expectancy has increased even further.

The average life expectancy for males at birth was 81.9 in 2019-2021, up by more than three years since 2009-2011.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...