Jersey Reds continue unbeaten run

Reds winger Will Brown scores the team's third try.

Jersey Reds beat Doncaster Knights 19-17 at the Stade on Friday to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

The home side started well and led at half-time 19-0.

But the visitors came back in the second half, although they couldn't quite do enough to take the lead.

TJ Harris, Scott Van Breda and Will Brown were among the try scorers for Jersey.

Jersey Reds Director of Rugby, Harvey Biljon, described the team as "exceptional" in the first half, but "lucky to come away with a win."

He said the team would do what they could to learn from their mistakes in the second half.

Ealing Trailfinders are the only other team in the Championship yet to lose.

They play on Saturday against London Scottish.

Jersey Bulls are away next weekend against Hartpury University.