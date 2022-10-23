Jersey's government spent just £2,149 sending a delegation of States Members to London to attend the Queen's lying-in-state, according to a new Freedom of Information request submitted by ITV News.

The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister - Deputies Kristina Moore and Kirsten Morel - both attended, along with Deputy Sam Mézec and Constables Karen Shenton-Stone and Mike Jackson.

The Channel Islands' delegations were given passes to attend Westminster Hall by the UK's Department for Culture, Media and Sport, at the request of the Earl Marshal's Office.

A newly published Freedom of Information request has revealed the government's travel bill for the visit.

The new disclosure only provided details for flights, hotels and taxis - so other costs incurred may not have been included:

£572 Flights

£1,435 Accomodation

£142 Taxis

The report also denied that a meal out in London on Saturday 17 September - including the delegation and staff from the Government of Jersey's London Office - was paid for using purchase cards.

It comes as the government faces questions over its spending as islanders tackle a cost-of-living crisis.

This week, St Helier Deputy Max Andrews hit out at " public money being spent on irrelevant trips overseas ":

Jersey politicians are able to claim back expenses incurred in the course of their States business, with the Comptroller of Taxes automatically approving claims up to £3,650 per year.