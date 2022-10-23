Guernsey Police, firefighters and St John Ambulance crews were all called out this morning after a crashed vehicle blocked the road.

It happened on Rue du Friquet in the Castel, between La Baguette and Le Freiquet Garden Centre. Only one vehicle was involved.

The Joint Emergency Services Control Centre said the three services were all dispatched at around 8:20AM on Sunday 23 October.

Further details about the collision, including the condition of the driver and any passengers on board are yet to be confirmed.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.