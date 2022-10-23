'Moving in the right direction': Guernsey children more active than in 2018

Young people in the Bailiwick of Guernsey are more active than they were in 2018, according to a new report by the Health Improvement Commission.

It finds that around half of young people are active for at least 60 minutes a day on average, which is the recommended amount.

This is an increase from around a third four years ago.

It also shows that more children are walking, cycling, and scooting to and from school each day.

The number of young people participating in organised sports remains around one in two.

However, the report finds that a "significant number of our children and young people are not moving enough nor often enough to reap the mental, physical and social benefits of regular physical activity."

It also writes that there is an "age-related decline in physical activity" and "persistent gender inequalities with girls being less active than boys on average."

But the report did praise the government for its "increasing recognition of physical activity as a cross-government enabler for health, social, economic and community outcomes."