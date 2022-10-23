The scientists turned circus performers inspiring girls to study STEM subjects

Two scientists are using circus skills to inspire more young girls to study traditionally male-dominated subjects such as physics.

Aoife Raleigh and Maria Corcoran blend their fun tricks and tumbles with explanations about how processes such as gravity work.

Our reporter Josh Wilde joined the scientists for one of their circus shows in Jersey and also got involved in the action

The duo hope to show that science is exciting and want to make it more accessible for everyone.

Aoife explained: "Lots of young girls are interested but it's just the perception of following it through."

Official figures show a massive gender gap at A-Level as many fewer girls choose subjects such as computing and physics.

This has a knock-on effect at University, with four times as many male students studying engineering and technology.

The number of students studying engineering and technology in Higher Education (2020/21 figures):

36,875 Women