Jersey Police are appealing for witnesses after a 16-year-old boy was allegedly punched to the ground in an assault outside a St Helier supermarket.

Officers say the attack happened on Tuesday 18 October outside the Co-op Grande Marché on La Rue le Masurier between 3-4pm.

The victim, who was wearing a red t-shirt and black bodywarmer, was allegedly attacked by another boy wearing his school uniform.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact Jersey Police on 01534 612612 or Crimestoppers anonymously.