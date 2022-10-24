Condor Ferries is conducting sea trials with a new freight vessel, with the hope of providing cover for the damaged Commodore Goodwill.

If the trials are successful, the 108-metre MV Midas will carry freight between Portsmouth and Guernsey.

It comes after the Goodwill's propellor and driveshaft were damaged while the ship was undergoing inspection in a Spanish dry dock.

It meant passengers due to travel on the company's other conventional ferry, the Commodore Clipper, had to be transferred to other sailings - in order to make more room for freight.

More information on the changes to Condor's sailings can be found on the company's website.