Condor trials new freight ship to cover for damaged Commodore Goodwill

Condor Ferries is chartering the MV Midas freight ship
Condor Ferries is conducting sea trials with the MV Midas, hoping it will fill in for the damaged Commodore Goodwill. Credit: Condor Ferries

Condor Ferries is conducting sea trials with a new freight vessel, with the hope of providing cover for the damaged Commodore Goodwill.

If the trials are successful, the 108-metre MV Midas will carry freight between Portsmouth and Guernsey.

It comes after the Goodwill's propellor and driveshaft were damaged while the ship was undergoing inspection in a Spanish dry dock.

It meant passengers due to travel on the company's other conventional ferry, the Commodore Clipper, had to be transferred to other sailings - in order to make more room for freight.

