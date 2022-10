Plans to improve several Jersey bus routes have been unveiled by the island's government.

Covered shelters are due to be installed at five existing bus stops if the Infrastructure Department's proposals are approved.

Islanders are being invited to have their say on the proposals as part of a government consultation.

If approved, new bus shelters would be installed at:

Mont Nicolle - La Route des Genets, St Brelade

Jersey Aero Club - L'Avenue de la Reine Elizabeth, St Peter

Beaumont Co-op - La Route de Beaumont, St Peter

York Farm - La Route de la Haule, St Peter

Abbotsmount - St John's Road, St Helier

Improvements are also planned at Oxenford Close, St Lawrence, and outside Waitrose at Red Houses where a new accessible ramp would be created onto Route Orange.

The public consultation runs until 14 November 2022.