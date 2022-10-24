Pigeons found with twisted necks after catching infectious disease

An increasing number of pigeons are being infected by a disease leaving them with twisted necks, according to Jersey's largest animal charity.

The JSPCA is warning bird keepers of the symptoms of pigeon paramyxovirus, an 'extremely infections and fatal' disease which affects pigeons, doves and poultry.

Twisted necks, circling and difficulty standing are among the signs to look out for. It is spread through faeces and other secretions.

Birds with the disease are usually thin and have green faeces. They may also have other injuries due to not being able to balance or fly well.

The virus can survive longer in wetter, colder months meaning clusters of cases are more common at this time of year.

The JSPCA says that there is no treatment for the disease and unfortunately, many birds die within a few days of getting the virus.

Any that do survive continue to spread the virus and are a risk to other birds, so are humanely put down.

Suspected cases must be reported to Jersey's authorities and Islanders are asked to call the JSPCA if they have any concerns about any birds.