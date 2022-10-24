Seal pup season has started across the Channel Islands.

During the Autumn, islanders often come across seal pups who may have got into difficulty in the poor weather.

The GSPCA is offering advice for islanders incase they come across pups in the coming months.

Not all sightings have to be reported to the GSPCA, but islanders are asked to get in touch if the seals look unwell.

Healthy seal pups are described as looking like "a big, stuffed maggot without a neck” and thin pups looking more “sleek, not necessarily bony" and having "a visible neck, like a healthy dog.”

Advice for islanders if they find a seal pup:

Do not touch the seal, they can give a nasty bite, which will become infected by bacteria that live in a seal’s mouths.

Keep dogs and other animals away from the seal.

You should not put a seal pup back in the sea as it may get into difficulty.

If a Seal pup looks sick, thin or injured, contact the GSPCA immediately on 01481 257261 day or night

Steve Byrne, from the GSPCA said “With rough weather and as we move closer to the winter we often see seal mothers separated from their pups.

“If anyone see's a pup with or without a mum we really do appreciate a call so that we are aware of its location and condition or send us a few pictures by email or social media, but please don’t approach them and certainly don’t let your dogs get near.”