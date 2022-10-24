Service that helps alcoholics in Guernsey could be closed 'within the year'

One of Guernsey's longest running alcohol addiction charities could be forced to close, unless vital funds are found.

The Guernsey Alcohol Advisory Service (GAAS) has been helping people overcome their drinking problems for more than 50 years, but they have said that without more funding they may need to close their doors within the next 12 months.

The charity provides counselling and operates a dry house for residents to help treat their relationships with alcohol.

They do not charge islanders for their services.

GAAS were initially given a £70,000 grant from the States to help fund their services, but that funding was eventually allocated elsewhere following a tendering process.

The service have now said they are looking for urgent financial help as demand is higher than ever in the island.