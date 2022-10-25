Play Brightcove video

Guernsey's fencing team have gone face-to-face with the Royal Navy's side for the 50th year running.

The event at Beau Sejour sees athletes compete across three disciplines to decide an overall winner.

This year, the Royal Navy took the crown from the Sarnia sword club for the first time in five years.

Amice Anderson, a 14-year-old Guernsey fencer, thinks the event provides a great experience for everyone involved.

She says: "it's a really great experience, knowing that it has such a rich history just drives me to fence to the best I can.

"You meet so many new, great people that you'll come across when you're fencing in the UK anyway."