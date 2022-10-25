Aer Lingus to launch seasonal flights between Belfast and Jersey

Regular direct flights between Jersey and Belfast City Airport are due to begin next summer.

The twice-weekly flights will be operated by Aer Lingus, marking the first time there have been regular air links between the Channel Islands and Northern Ireland since 2013.

6,000 passengers will be able to travel on the route next summer.

Last summer, Blue Islands had to divert its planned Dublin flights to the city and arrange onward travel by bus due to a licencing issue.

The new Aer Lingus regional flights will run on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting on 6 May 2023. The airline is also launching a new route between Belfast and Newquay.

Ciarán Smith is from Emerald Airlines, which operates Aer Lingus' regional services:

"As we enter a busy Winter season, we are thrilled to be announcing our Summer 2023 schedule. We are pleased to be bolstering our Belfast schedule with the addition of two sought-after routes; Newquay and Jersey. We anticipate these new routes to be popular amongst those travelling for both business and leisure purposes, and we look forward to providing that increased connectivity to and from Belfast."

Ports of Jersey CEO, Matt Thomas, welcomed the news:

"It is a great vote of confidence in our future that airlines are offering new routes and improving our connectivity. We already have a successful link with Dublin, and this route will strengthen our connections and expand travel options for both Islanders and visitors."

Jersey's Economic Development Minister, Deputy Kirsten Morel, says the airline's announcement is "a great sign of confidence in Jersey as a destination."