The Vice-President of Guernsey's Policy & Resources Committee has resigned, saying her views "have not been valued".

Deputy Heidi Soulsby has been in the role for two years, taking on the responsibility after Guernsey's 2020 election.

In her role on the committee, Deputy Soulsby acted as Guernsey's 'Deputy Chief Minister' - filling in for the President, Deputy Peter Ferbrache, when he was unavailable.

Deputy Soulsby wrote to the committee's four other members, explaining the reason for her departure:

“It is with regret that I tender my resignation as Vice President of the Policy & Resources Committee. It has been obvious for quite a while that my views and advice have not been valued by some on the Committee and I think there is little point in me continuing in the hope that things may get better.

"I thank you personally for inviting me onto the Committee after the last election. However, two years on, I now believe I will be able to make more of a positive contribution to the future of Guernsey outside of the Committee."

Deputy Ferbrache accepted her resignation, saying he was sorry to hear of her decision but he respects it.

He also thanked her for making a "valuable contribution" to the committee in her two years on it.

Deputy Soulsby also wrote separately to Guernsey's Bailiff, Richard McMahon.

She will continue in her role as vice president of the committee until a successor has been appointed.