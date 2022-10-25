Two Guernsey deputies are pushing for carers to be given more money by the States.

Guernsey's budget is set to be debated on Tuesday 1 November, with changes to the carers' allowance on the agenda.

Gavin St Pier and Lester Queripel are suggesting an increase of either 15% or 25%, which could see payments rise by up to £23 a week.

£91.90 Current weekly carers' allowance.

£22.98 Maximum proposed weekly increase.

The carers' allowance currently stands at £91.90 per week, but the two deputies want to see this increased to either £105.69 or £114.88.

They say that a proposed uplift of 10% will not go far enough.

Deputy St Pier tweeted: "Carers have been waiting since 2016 for a review - and there is still no sign of it being started any time soon. Enough waiting."