Guernsey politicians call for carers to be given more money by government
Two Guernsey deputies are pushing for carers to be given more money by the States.
Guernsey's budget is set to be debated on Tuesday 1 November, with changes to the carers' allowance on the agenda.
Gavin St Pier and Lester Queripel are suggesting an increase of either 15% or 25%, which could see payments rise by up to £23 a week.
The carers' allowance currently stands at £91.90 per week, but the two deputies want to see this increased to either £105.69 or £114.88.
They say that a proposed uplift of 10% will not go far enough.
Deputy St Pier tweeted: "Carers have been waiting since 2016 for a review - and there is still no sign of it being started any time soon. Enough waiting."