Kate Prout explores the trail

If you want to know why hares are witches and wizards in disguise or why you should never mock an old woman on a boat, you should take a walk along Guernsey's first ever folklore trail.

The trail was devised by Penny Dawes to coincide with the publication of her book 'Once Upon an Island" and her exhibition at Castle Cornet.

It takes walkers to 20 locations across the island with signposts explaining the weird and wonderful stories that have been collected over hundreds of years.

With titles like 'The Useful Bee', 'To dance with the devil' and the 'Miller and the Duck' this is a chance to read and experience some of the island's superstitions.

Credit: ITV Channel Television

Penny Dawes says: "Guernsey people really depended on good weather for their crops, cattle and fishing and that's why people became so superstitious thinking how we can catch these fish and grow crops so they came up with charms and potions to ensure that."Anyone taking part in the trail can pick up a map or the book at Candie Gardens museum or the Folk Museum in Saumarez Park.