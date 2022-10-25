A secure unit for young people in Jersey has been issued with its third improvement notice in a year.

Greenfields was designed to house children detained under the youth justice system or those who required a secure place due to welfare issues.

But Jersey's Quality Care Commission - the island's independent care regulator - has released another critical report of the site following an inspection in August.

During their previous checks in March 2022, a total of twelve areas were highlighted for improvement.

In August, the Commission found eight of these areas had got better but four still needed to be addressed- while one new problem area was identified.

Jersey's Assistant Education Minister, Constable Richard Vibert, said that running a secure children's unit like Greenfields is 'extremely difficult'.

Deputy Vibert said that training is going to be offered to Greenfields' staff. Credit: ITV Channel News

He explained: "You never know how many children may actually be in there and quite often there may be no children at all.

"Nevertheless you've got to have the resources available."

When questioned by ITV on the finding that some of the staff at Greenfields are not properly trained, Deputy Vibert added: "We've had to get a number of new staff in but I can confirm to everybody that there is a training programme available now.

Deputy Vibert hopes this rollout will start within the next month and that everybody will be trained in the appropriate method of restraint and de-escalation by the end of December.

The Commission will continue to carry out inspections of this facility to make sure the necessary improvements are made.