People in Guernsey urged to declare all firework displays as Bonfire Night nears

People in Guernsey are being reminded to fill out a firework display form ahead of any Bonfire Night celebrations.

The island's government is urging everyone to think about their neighbours, pets and livestock who may be affected by the noise.

They also issued guidance for animal owners, adding: "It is important to keep sensitive pets in a safe and secure environment that will ideally muffle the sounds.

"Animals must not be confined to small spaces as confinement heightens their anxiety.

"For instance, keep your dog in the house, draw the curtains, turn up the television but let the dog wander from room to room as it wants."

Any events should be held on Saturday 5 November between 6:30pm and 8:30pm, or a day earlier if there is bad weather.

The airport may also need to be notified, depending on where the display is taking place.

Fireworks should not be set off in public places such as parks and bonfires are banned - unless the organiser has permission from Environmental Health.