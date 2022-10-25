Jersey Zoo shows off T-Rex skeleton and other animal skulls this Halloween half-term
A collection of real and replica human and animal bones are on display for islanders to see at Jersey Zoo.
Visitors will be able to compare the skeletons and skulls of different species, from orangutans and lions to humans and even a tyrannosaurus rex.
A spokesperson from Jersey Zoo said: "The aim of the exhibition is to educate and connect people, whilst having the chance to see animals in a different form.
"All of the bones and skeletons selected for the exhibition have been sourced ethically.”
The exhibition is running from 20 October to 6 November.