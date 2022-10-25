A collection of real and replica human and animal bones are on display for islanders to see at Jersey Zoo.

Visitors will be able to compare the skeletons and skulls of different species, from orangutans and lions to humans and even a tyrannosaurus rex.

The 'Museum of Bones' is an exhibition put on by Jersey Zoo to display a range of skeletons and skulls. Credit: 241022 JERSEY ZOO

A spokesperson from Jersey Zoo said: "The aim of the exhibition is to educate and connect people, whilst having the chance to see animals in a different form.

"All of the bones and skeletons selected for the exhibition have been sourced ethically.”

The exhibition is running from 20 October to 6 November.