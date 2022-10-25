A van driver who mounted the pavement before crashing into metal railings at Val Plaisant only suffered minor injuries.

An ambulance was called and they were checked over by paramedics shortly after the crash on Saturday 22 October at 1:15 PM.

It is understood the silver Peugeot Partner hit the railings while driving south towards St Thomas' Church from the junction at Midvale Road.

Police say the van was "considerable damaged" and had to be towed away from the scene. Fire crews were also called out to assist the driver.

Officers are asking anyone who saw the crash to call them on 01534 612612 or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously.