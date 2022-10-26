The runway at Alderney Airport has been closed after the surface was found to have collapsed during routine inspections last night.

Residents are unable to leave the island due to the defect, which was caused by a failure in the base material underneath the runway.

This part of the runway had previously been repaired, but now a specialist team from the UK has been called in to carry out further repairs.

Guernsey Ports is working with Guernsey's airline Aurigny, and the local aviation regulator, to evaluate whether some flights could be restored with reduced capacity.

Aurigny has cancelled all flights to and from Alderney today, and has halted sales until and including Friday (28 October).

No time scale for the runway's reopening has yet been given.