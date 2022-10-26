Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Kate Prout went to try out the class for herself...

A new fitness class has launched in Guernsey, where attendees dance in a nearly pitch-black room.

The class is taught by Louise Moyse, who wants everyone to "dance like no one is watching".

Before the class starts, Louise boards up the windows of St Stephen's Community Centre with cardboard to block out all light.

With a high-octane nightclub-style playlist and a near pitch-black environment, Louise says attendees are free to dance however they like and work up a sweat at their own pace:

"Adults need more chances to play and have fun and be silly. I'm a dancing instructor as well but I didn't want to run a formal dance class.

"There's no one to impress, you're not feeling like you need to look cool or you need to impress some guy or girls across the room, it's just totally free."

Attendee Emma de Carteret says: "It's like going clubbing but with no lights and no alcohol so if you don't do those things as much anymore, especially if you've got kids, it's quite fun."