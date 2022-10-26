Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Sports Correspondent Keilan Webster has the second installment of his 'Ones to Watch' series

To many a swim followed by a bike ride followed by a run isn't their idea of fun, but for Thierry Le Cheminant it’s what he's always loved doing.

At just 17 he’s already won a number of local competitions which has seen him named part of Guernsey’s squad for the Island Games.

“Having three sports in one makes it a challenge but it’s sport which can take you many places”

Even though he's had a blistering start to his career, he admits swimming is his weakest of the three events, a part of his race which sometimes affects his final standings.

He’s still managed to compete amongst the best in the sport overseas.

“Recently I went to the UK and raced some top people over there and not just in my age group but adults as well.

“The last two events in Leeds and Newcastle have been probably the best I’ve ever had in my career.

“Next year’s Island Games will show how the progression has been made”.

Thierry is hoping his blistering start to sporting life will see him earn an Olympics spot. Credit: ITV Channel Television

Le Cheminant is eyeing a top five finish his hopes on home soil next summer but his long-term ambitions though go much further than that.

“I want to go to the Commonwealth Games, Island Games, and Olympics and just competing at the highest standard I can get to and make it into a living”

“I want to be at the next [Olympics] or after the next, if I’m at the level by then.

“To represent Team GB would be amazing”