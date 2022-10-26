Schools in Jersey will receive a new book to teach students about the island's involvement with slavery.

The 'Trade Roots' pack by Jersey Heritage tells the stories of islanders who played a part in the Transatlantic Slave Trade.

Schools do currently cover the slave trade as part of the curriculum, but teachers say until now, it has been difficult to teach how this part of history applies to Jersey specifically.

Ayesha Frederick, teacher

Ayesha Frederick is a teacher in Jersey and told ITV News it was difficult to answer her students questions in relation to Jersey's link.

She said: "As an island, it's sometimes a bit difficult to find that history and it makes it a bit harder to help support the children when they do have those questions and when they do want to know more about Jersey's role."

Ayesha added that students are "definitely eager to learn more about Jersey and its role in history.

"Even when we teach about other subjects, they want to know about Jersey - 'how does this apply to Jersey?' So, I think an easy way for students to learn is to apply it to their own situation."

Teacher's in Jersey are welcoming the resource pack. Credit: ITV Channel

After carrying out research into Jersey's past, Jersey Heritage decided to create this resource pack to fill a gap in the curriculum.

Helen Otterwell, Head of Education for Jersey Heritage said: "In schools we've been telling the story about slavery and the transatlantic slave trade.

"It's in the curriculum, it's something we all learn about at school but this is to tell the Jersey story, something that we haven't covered before."

Helen Otterwell, Head of Education for Jersey Heritage

Alongside the teaching resource, there is a 'Trade Roots' exhibition at the Jersey Museum, which explores several key areas that are linked to Jersey and highlighting islanders who played a part in them.

Louise Downie, Curation and Experience Director at Jersey Heritage, said that there are many interesting people for islanders to learn about.

Louise Downie, Curation and Experience Director at Jersey Heritage Credit: ITV Channel

She said: "One of the plantations in British Honduras, one of the biggest there, was owned by a Jerseyman called Joshua Gabourel.

"He lived there with his native wife, Katherine White, a mixed-race person and her children inherited slaves that were owned by Joshua and Katherine."

The exhibition also explains Jersey's involvement in the Mahogany trade industry.

The staircase at Jersey Museum is made from mahogany. Credit: ITV Channel

Many items made which were funded by slavery, can still be found in the island today.

The resource packs will be sent to schools after the Half Term break and will be available at the Jersey Museum.