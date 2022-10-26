Jersey's top politician, Deputy Kristina Moore, has written to congratulate the UK's new Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, on his appointment.

The Chief Minister said the United Kingdom is the island's "closest international partner", emphasising the importance of working together to address shared challenges.

She spoke of working to introduce sanctions on Russia following the invasion of Ukraine, as well as addressing issues arising from the UK's departure from the EU.

Rishi Sunak's appointment comes after Liz Truss resigned as Prime Minister after just 44 days in office.

Deputy Moore says Jersey's government places a "high value" on the island's relationship with the UK government. She previously said the island would "always work with whoever leads the United Kingdom".

She wrote: "Jersey has enjoyed a very positive relationship with previous UK Prime Ministers. Along with Jersey’s Minister for External Relations, Deputy Philip Ozouf, I look forward to a similarly warm and supportive dialogue with you and your Ministerial team, to overcome challenges and to underpin the mutual success of our jurisdictions."