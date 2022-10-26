Patients, staff and visitors no longer have to wear masks in Guernsey's hospital or at the vaccination centre.

It's after the number of active Covid-19 cases in the island dropped.

Earlier this month, visitors to Guernsey's Princess Elizabeth Hospital were asked to wear face coverings again, but now this rule has been reversed.

Islanders are still being asked to take a lateral flow test before visiting and told they should not come to the hospital or care homes if they have any cold or flu-like symptoms.

Free LFTs are still available at the Guernsey Information Centre or Beau Sejour.