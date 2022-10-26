Meeting to decide future of Water's Edge Hotel site in Bouley Bay

The Planning Committee are meeting today (Thursday 27 October) to decide whether to demolish the Water's Edge Hotel in Bouley Bay and build a house in its place.

The new property would have a pool, tennis court, and separate staff accommodation.

There would also be work done to a nearby cafe and diving centre, both North East of the site.

New pathways for vehicles and pedestrians to access Les Charrières de Boulay would be created as well.

There had previously been fears that businesses near to the former hotel would have to close if a private residence was built on-site.

These include the Bouley Bay Dive Centre, which has been running for more than 70 years and provides access for experienced divers and offers scuba diving, paddle boarding and yoga sessions.

But the future of the facility was secured last year.