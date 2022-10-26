Not enough night staff at Jersey care home

A care home in Jersey does not have enough night staff for its high-risk residents and those with dementia. During a recent inspection, staffing levels St Ewolds in St Helier were found to be a 'particular source of concern' when it comes to the high-dependency of some care receivers and carer numbers are 'stretched', due to a large number of experienced people leaving in the last year.

In response to the Jersey Care Commission's report, the manager said that due to care staff shortages in the island, they might not be able to meet the three month recruitment deadline. "[We] will endeavour to complete the review and implement an increase to six night staff this as quickly as practicable. However, the current market for care staff and safe recruitment processes may mean that this may not be achievable within the three month timescale."

Further to the staffing concerns, the Care Commission highlighted a concern with the a 'lack of nominated shift leaders during the day to both co-ordinate staff resources and prioritise any changing care needs of the resident group'. This could total up to 66 residents.

At night, there was no clearly defined shift leader, which was 'disappointing to note'.

The home also has one more person in its nursing care than it is supposed to be looking after.

Despite the pressures on workers, the Care Commission noted the 'commitment and work ethic of all staff was apparent'. Regulation Officers were 'reassured about the attentive and compassionate care' being provided by the committed and hard-working staff.

During the inspection, residents praised the staff looking after them but noted they were 'run off their feet'.