2022 Poppy Appeal launches across the Channel Islands

This year's Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal launches across the Channel Islands with Field of Remembrance ceremonies taking place in Jersey and Guernsey.

Guernsey's ceremony took place on Thursday 27 October at the War Memorial.

The Dean of Guernsey, Tim Barker lead the service in front of the Bailiff, Richard McMahon, and the Royal British Legion Guernsey parade marshal.

Field of Remembrance taking place in Guernsey. Credit: ITV Channel Television

Jersey's event takes place on Friday 28 October at the Cenotaph. The island's Lieutenant-Governor, Vice Admiral Jerry Kyd will attend.

Wooden crosses to commemorate all those who served their country will be planted at the Cenotaph by members of the Royal British Legion and island dignitaries.

Tim Daniels is the Chairman of The Royal British Legion. He says: "In this centenary year of the Jersey Branch of Royal British Legion we remember those who fought in the two World Wars of the last century.

"We also remember those involved in many other conflicts since 1945 and those still fighting for the freedom we enjoy today."

Poppies are available to buy to raise money for the Armed Forces community.

Remembrance day will be Friday 11 November with ceremonies taking place across the Channel Islands on Sunday 13 November.