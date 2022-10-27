A driver had a lucky escape after their car was struck by a falling tree in Jersey.

It happened on St Saviour's Hill just after 9:45 AM on Thursday 27 October.

Fire crews were called out to help the driver to safety. They were also checked over by paramedics and were found to have avoided injury.

The road has been closed while the debris is cleared and the "extensively" damaged car is towed away.

Watch Commander Richard Ryan from Jersey Fire and Rescue has thanked islanders for their patience and cooperation while the incident is dealt with.

Jersey Police are due to provide an update when the road re-opens.