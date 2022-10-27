Guernsey's main animal charity is encouraging islanders to put pets and wildlife first during this year's bonfire celebrations.

The GSPCA is reminding people to register their events with the States of Guernsey and look after their animals during the firework period.

The charity is warning that the loud bangs and bright lights can often scare animals with an increased number of escaped pets during these periods.

Steve Byrne, the GSPCA's manager says: "We'd advise dog walkers to avoid taking or letting their animals out during the times of displays. Ensure windows and doors are closed with curtains shut and music playing or the TV on to help drone out the noise."

The GSPCA has also published the "animal firework code":

Ensure pets are wearing a collar with an identity tag in case they manage to escape

Walk dogs during the day and as soon as it gets dark keep your dog or cat inside

Ensure all windows and doors are locked including dog and cat flaps

Don't take pets along with you to organised displays

Build any bonfire as late as possible to reduce the likelihood of any wildlife taking up residence

Notify neighbours of any planned displays, especially the elderly and those with pets

Ensure all horses, ponies and donkeys are securely stabled with the doors closed

More information and advice regarding animals and wildlife protection during fireworks celebrations can be found on GSPCA's website.