One of Guernsey's senior politicians has urged islanders to ignore posts from his accounts on social media, saying he 'seems to have been hacked'.

Deputy Jonathan Le Tocq is the island's External Affairs lead, and previously served as Guernsey's Chief Minister between 2014-2016.

He asked people to ignore any strange messages or posts which may have appeared to have come from his account.

In a post on Facebook and Twitter, he said he was hoping to resolve the issue soon: