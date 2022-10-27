Online live bus tracker returns to Guernsey

An online live bus tracker has been reintroduced in Guernsey.

It offers passengers up to date information about their journey and whether there are any cancellations or delays.

This will help customers as staff shortages means there are often disruptions to bus services on the island.

President of the Environment and Infrastructure Committee, Deputy Lindsay de Sausmarez, welcomed the news.

She said: "Real-time information will help Guernsey continue to grow bus passenger numbers, which in turn helps to reduce the traffic on our roads and our carbon emissions and supports our local economy too."

The tracker is available here.