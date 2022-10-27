Jersey Police say they're concerned for a woman's welfare after a bag of clothing was found left at the promenade at Bel Royal.

Officers searched the area to try and track down the owner of the clothing, but they couldn't be found.

Several members of the public called 999 after seeing the bag left by the seafront.

The black 'death metal' bag contained a pair of black high heels, a Jersey Heritage hat, a green striped shirt, a black coat and a multi-coloured cravat.

Police say they are wanting to track down the owner of the clothes to make sure they are safe and well.

Anyone with information is asked to call Jersey Police on 01534 612612.